Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

