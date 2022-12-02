Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low near 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.