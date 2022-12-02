For the drive home in Madison: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low near 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecas…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…