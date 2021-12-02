This evening in Madison: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
