 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here’s how you can help monarch butterflies on their migration journey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics