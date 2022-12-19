This evening in Madison: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
