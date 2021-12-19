 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

