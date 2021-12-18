Madison's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
All-time December highs in the 60s could fall Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, with a storm system featuring high winds accompanying the warmth, according to forecasters.
At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
Highs in the 40s and 60s are on tap this week for the Madison area. Thunderstorms are also possible, forecasters say.
Though severe tornado outbreaks are a relative rarity in December, the basic ingredients that made last week's devastating storms possible are not uncommon during winter.
After a potentially historically warm day across Wisconsin, much of the western half of the state is under a high wind watch for gusts up to 60 miles per hour Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The advisory will be in place until 11 p.m. on Wednesday as forecasters expect tornadoes, hail and winds reaching 90 miles per hour across large tracts of the Midwest.