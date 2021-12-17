 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chris Christie critical of Donald Trump in his book

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics