For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
All-time December highs in the 60s could fall Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, with a storm system featuring high winds accompanying the warmth, according to forecasters.
At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Highs in the 40s and 60s are on tap this week for the Madison area. Thunderstorms are also possible, forecasters say.
Though severe tornado outbreaks are a relative rarity in December, the basic ingredients that made last week's devastating storms possible are not uncommon during winter.
After a potentially historically warm day across Wisconsin, much of the western half of the state is under a high wind watch for gusts up to 60 miles per hour Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.