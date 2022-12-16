 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics