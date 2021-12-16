This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Big snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for southern Wisconsin
Up to a foot of snow could fall along a line from north of La Crosse through Eau Claire, Rhinelander and Niagara Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, while the Madison area may see a couple of inches of snow on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
All-time December highs in the 60s could fall Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, with a storm system featuring high winds accompanying the warmth, according to forecasters.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
Highs in the 40s and 60s are on tap this week for the Madison area. Thunderstorms are also possible, forecasters say.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
Though severe tornado outbreaks are a relative rarity in December, the basic ingredients that made last week's devastating storms possible are not uncommon during winter.