Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

