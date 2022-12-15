Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Occasional snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
