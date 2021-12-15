 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 34F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

