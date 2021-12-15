Madison's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 34F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
Big snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for southern Wisconsin
Up to a foot of snow could fall along a line from north of La Crosse through Eau Claire, Rhinelander and Niagara Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, while the Madison area may see a couple of inches of snow on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
All-time December highs in the 60s could fall Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, with a storm system featuring high winds accompanying the warmth, according to forecasters.
Highs in the 40s and 60s are on tap this week for the Madison area. Thunderstorms are also possible, forecasters say.
Though severe tornado outbreaks are a relative rarity in December, the basic ingredients that made last week's devastating storms possible are not uncommon during winter.
After a potentially historically warm day across Wisconsin, much of the western half of the state is under a high wind watch for gusts up to 60 miles per hour Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
