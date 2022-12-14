 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain...changing to snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

