Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
