Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

