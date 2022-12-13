Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Friday’s event was just the fourth snowfall of 4 inches or more since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. …
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. …
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan …
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees…