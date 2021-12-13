Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
Big snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for southern Wisconsin
Up to a foot of snow could fall along a line from north of La Crosse through Eau Claire, Rhinelander and Niagara Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, while the Madison area may see a couple of inches of snow on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
If the storm track changes, southern Wisconsin could see a greater impact from the system that is expected to deliver heavy snow to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Highs in the 40s and 60s are on tap this week for the Madison area. Thunderstorms are also possible, forecasters say.
All-time December highs in the 60s could fall Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, with a storm system featuring high winds accompanying the warmth, according to forecasters.
Whatever snow falls won’t be sticking around, as a strong warming trend will have highs in the 40s starting Friday and edging toward 50 next week, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy ra…
Though severe tornado outbreaks are a relative rarity in December, the basic ingredients that made last week's devastating storms possible are not uncommon during winter.