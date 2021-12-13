 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter wellness for your pets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics