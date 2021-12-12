 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

