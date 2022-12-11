Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.