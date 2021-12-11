 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

