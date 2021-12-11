This evening in Madison: Clear. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
Big snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for southern Wisconsin
Up to a foot of snow could fall along a line from north of La Crosse through Eau Claire, Rhinelander and Niagara Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, while the Madison area may see a couple of inches of snow on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
If the storm track changes, southern Wisconsin could see a greater impact from the system that is expected to deliver heavy snow to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Whatever snow falls won’t be sticking around, as a strong warming trend will have highs in the 40s starting Friday and edging toward 50 next week, according to forecasters.
Lows will fall to singles digits and wind chill values below zero overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
