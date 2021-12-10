Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
If the storm track changes, southern Wisconsin could see a greater impact from the system that is expected to deliver heavy snow to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Big snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for southern Wisconsin
Up to a foot of snow could fall along a line from north of La Crosse through Eau Claire, Rhinelander and Niagara Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, while the Madison area may see a couple of inches of snow on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
Highs for southern Wisconsin will drop from the 50s Thursday to the 40s Friday to the 30s Saturday, according to forecasters.
Whatever snow falls won’t be sticking around, as a strong warming trend will have highs in the 40s starting Friday and edging toward 50 next week, according to forecasters.
Lows will fall to singles digits and wind chill values below zero overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Q: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to …
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy ra…