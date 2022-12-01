 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

