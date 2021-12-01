 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

