Days-long snowstorm finally winding down Saturday

A days-long snowstorm finally is winding down on Saturday, with minor additional accumulations of wet, slushy snow expected before the snow ends later in the morning into the afternoon, according to forecasters.

Officially, the storm dropped 0.2 inches on Wednesday, 1.3 inches on Thursday, and 2.1 inches on Friday at the Dane County Regional Airport, with no totals yet available for Saturday.

The National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory until noon Saturday for portions of south-central and southeastern Wisconsin.

For the latest state road conditions, call 511, go to the 511 app, or the 511 website.

The city of Madison did not declare a snow emergency, but a citywide plowing operation was taking place on Saturday.

In Madison, look for snow before 2 p.m., then a chance for rain and snow from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., then a chance for snow after 5 p.m. through by 10 p.m., with a high near 34 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The Weather Service predicts a quiet week ahead, with just 20% chances for snow Tuesday night and Wednesday, Thursday night, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Friday.