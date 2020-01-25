Days-long snowstorm finally winding down Saturday

Next 12 Hours
A days-long snowstorm finally is winding down on Saturday, with minor additional accumulations of wet, slushy snow expected before the snow ends later in the morning into the afternoon, according to forecasters.
Officially, the storm dropped 0.2 inches on Wednesday, 1.3 inches on Thursday, and 2.1 inches on Friday at the Dane County Regional Airport, with no totals yet available for Saturday.
The National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory until noon Saturday for portions of south-central and southeastern Wisconsin.
For the latest state road conditions, call 511, go to the 511 app, or the 511 website.
The city of Madison did not declare a snow emergency, but a citywide plowing operation was taking place on Saturday.
In Madison, look for snow before 2 p.m., then a chance for rain and snow from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., then a chance for snow after 5 p.m. through by 10 p.m., with a high near 34 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The Weather Service predicts a quiet week ahead, with just 20% chances for snow Tuesday night and Wednesday, Thursday night, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Friday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, cloudy Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, with highs near 33, 35, 34, 33, 34 and 37, and lows Saturday night through Thursday night around 28, 25, 27, 25, 25 and 25.
Friday’s high in Madison was 34 at 6:06 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 55 for Jan. 24, set in 1981.
Friday’s low in Madison was 32 at 10:34 p.m., 21 degrees above the normal low and 56 degrees above the record low of 24 below for Jan. 24, set in 1936.
Officially, 0.25 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.53 inches, 0.58 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 3.05 inches, 0.36 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 24 is 1.42 inches, set in 1938.
Officially, 2.1 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 snow total to 15.1 inches, 5.1 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 18 inches, 5.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 33.7 inches, 6.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 24 is 6 inches, set in 1938.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.
