Southern Wisconsin residents are waking up to dangerous wind chills Monday morning, following a wacky weekend of weather that saw heavy rain, gale force winds and blizzard conditions.
The snow and rain are done for now, but snow is expected to come back on Tuesday, with up to 4 inches possible in south-central Wisconsin, forecasters said.
Wind chills down to 25 below were being recorded in a wide area of southern Wisconsin, from Lafayette County northeast to Sheboygan County, including Dane County and Madison.
The National Weather Service said the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, so when venturing outside, take precautions like wearing a hat and gloves.
The wind chills, coupled with drifting snow, forced over 40 closings or late openings of public school districts and private schools, mostly in southwest Wisconsin.
Drifting snow shut down South Pleasant View Road on Madison's Far West Side on Sunday, but the road was reopened by 5:20 a.m. Monday.
Some city streets are still slippery from the rain that froze on Sunday, so salt is not effective when temperatures are below 20, and Monday's high in Madison is only supposed to reach 9 above zero.
"Plan for a slow commute, because roadway users may encounter slick areas, especially on neighborhood streets where the melted slush froze due to the plummeting temperatures," the Madison Streets Division said in an update on Monday.
Columbia County deputies had three dozen crashes and slide-offs to contend with on Sunday, including 10 crashes, 24 slide-offs and 12 vehicles stuck on the roads because of the blowing and drifting snow, the Sheriff's Office said.
The biggest pileup in Wisconsin was on Interstate 41, where more than 100 vehicles crashed in blizzard conditions near Neenah. One person was killed and 70 injured, mostly with minor injuries.
The Wisconsin highway travel map showed almost all areas of the state with snow-covered roads or roads with slippery stretches, but in central Wisconsin over to Green Bay travel is not advised still on Monday, with many ice-covered roads to deal with.
Winds should start to die down later on Monday, but wind chills could still be in the 5 below to 10 below range Monday night, the Weather Service said.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the low should drop to zero Monday night, but we'll see a slight warmup on Tuesday as more snow moves into the area.
Snow is likely after 1 p.m. Tuesday with the high reaching 18, then we could see another 2 inches of snow Tuesday night before the snow and possible freezing rain come to a close on Wednesday.
Wednesday's high is forecast to reach 25.
There's a slight chance of snow on Thursday with the high reaching 24, but we'll see a better chance for snow on Friday and Saturday, with a high near 30 on Friday then dropping down to 18 on Saturday.
Another batch of frigid air moves in to end the weekend, with lows of 4 below Saturday night and 8 below Sunday night, Sunday being sunny with a high of 10.
Borremans said the cold continues next Monday under sunny skies, the high reaching 13 and Monday night's low dropping to 4 below.
Sunday's high of 36 around 3 a.m. was 2 degrees above normal and 26 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 24, set in 2002.
The low of 22 at 4 p.m. was 4 degrees above normal and 35 degrees above the record low of 13 below for the date, set in 1889.
Light snow on Sunday totaled .07 of an inch of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at the airport, bringing the February total up to 2.86 inches, 1.65 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 24 was 0.64 inches in 1892.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 7.52 inches of precipitation, 3.34 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 5.42 inches of precipitation, 2.98 inches above normal.
The precipitation came down at .3 inches of snow, bringing the February total up to 21.5 inches, 12.2 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Feb. 24 was 6.0 inches in 1938.
For winter, Madison has received 47.1 inches of snow, 11.4 inches above normal, and 50.5 inches of snow during the snow season, 10.7 inches above normal.