Dangerous wind chills down to 30 below are expected in south-central Wisconsin to start the work and school week on Monday, as residents have to deal with another round of very frigid arctic air.
The National Weather Service said wind chills between 20 below and 30 below are forecast both Monday morning and Tuesday morning, and the low Monday morning could drop to 10 below which would be a new record for Madison on March 4, the current record of 9 below set 135 years ago in 1884.
The bitterly cold temperatures starting Sunday are the only difference makers in the forecast this upcoming week.
On Friday, we can expect a high of 28 and a chance for light snow starting in the early evening and ending by midnight, snow accumulating to around an inch in Madison.
Saturday should be a nice day with sun and 27, before the frigid air moves in Saturday night and stays until Wednesday.
The Weather Service said Sunday should be sunny with a high of 15, then the temperature drops to 10 below at night and only rebounding to 6 on Monday, under partly sunny skies.
Monday night's low is forecast to drop to 3 below.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and 14, with a low of 3 at night.
Wednesday looks good with sunny skies and a high of 21, the low down to 8 at night.
There's a 20 percent chance of snow on Thursday with the high reaching 26.
Normal high temperatures for the first week of March in Madison go from 36 on March 1 to 39 on March 7, while normal lows go from 20 to 22.
Thursday's high of 21 was 15 degrees below normal and 37 degrees below the record high of 58 for Feb. 28, set in 2016.
The low of zero was 19 degrees below normal and 20 degrees above the record low of 20 below for the date, set in 1962.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the February total at 2.94 inches, 1.49 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 28 was 1.04 inches in 1876.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison received 7.60 inches of precipitation, 3.18 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 5.50 inches of precipitation, 2.82 inches above normal.
The snow total stayed at 22.5 inches for February, 11.9 inches above normal.
For the winter, Madison received 48.1 inches of snow, 11.1 inches above normal, and 51.5 inches in the snow season, 10.4 inches above normal.