Dangerous heat is coming to southern Wisconsin this week, with heat index values possibly rising to 110 degrees in the southwest corner of the state.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Richland, Crawford and Grant counties, from Thursday through Saturday.
The actual afternoon temperatures those three days could reach 100 in the heat watch area.
"Exposure to this level of heat for several days in a row is particularly dangerous for the elderly, pets, and very young," the Weather Service said. "Monitor forecasts for later in the week, especially if you have outdoor plans."
In south-central Wisconsin, heat index values are expected to be in the mid- to upper 90s from Wednesday through Monday, possibly rising above 100 Thursday through Saturday.
No excessive heat watch has been issued yet for the Madison area, but keep up on forecasts as the week progresses.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier is looking at highs of 90 on Tuesday, 89 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday and Saturday and 94 on Friday.
There are slight chances for thunderstorms Tuesday night over parts of the region, but the best chance for rain will come Wednesday night, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The Weather Service said a few of the storms Wednesday night could be strong to severe.
Slight chances for showers and storms are forecast Thursday and Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night, and Sunday and Sunday night.
Sunday's high is expected to top out at 88, then we could see the coolest day in over a week on Monday with the high only reaching 84.
Every day from now through Monday will be partly to mostly sunny.
Monday's high of 88 was 6 degrees above normal and 12 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 15, set in 1988.
The low of 74 was 13 degrees above normal and 33 degrees above the record low of 41 for the date, set in 1967.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 2.14 inches, 0.04 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 15 was 2.69 inches in 1950.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.30 inches of rain, 0.66 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 23.11 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.64 inches above normal.