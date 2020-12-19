 Skip to main content
Dane County Sheriff's Office urges people to stay off ice forming on area lakes
Airboat on Lake Monona (copy)

The Madison Fire Department uses a Dane County Sheriff's Office airboat, which can travel on ice and water, to reach people who fell through ice far from the shore.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to stay off the ice forming on area lakes as it's still considered unsafe for winter activities. 

Ice has been forming on lakes in the area throughout a week of colder temperatures, but Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the conditions are still not suitable for ice fishing and other chilly activities. 

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau responded to at least three calls Friday involving people who had fallen through ice, Schaffer said. An ice fisher was able to get himself out of the water after he fell through the ice on Mud Lake, which is 51 acres with a maximum depth of five feet, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. However, the man lost all of his fishing equipment. 

Schaffer said safety "needs to be a top priority." For those who do decide to get out on the ice, the Sheriff's Office reminds people to make sure they wear a life jacket and have told a friend or family member their location. 

Photos: Remembering the Great Ice Storm of 1976

