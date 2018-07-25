South-central Wisconsin could be in for a stormy night Wednesday, with some storms possible becoming severe.
The National Weather Service said damaging winds and large hail would be the main hazards in storms that could develop mostly along and north of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to Sheboygan.
Leading up to the storms, we should see a sunny and warm day in Madison with a high of 84, said 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
The rain and storms are part of a front moving through the state, bringing much cooler air from way up North.
High temperatures are only expected to reach the low 70s Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies both days.
It should be a little warmer at 77 on Saturday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the overnight hours.
Sunday should be partly sunny with a slight chance for rain in the morning, the high topping out in the mid- to upper 70s.
The new work week should start out pretty nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.
Borremans is forecasting mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 next Wednesday.
Tuesday's high of 84 was 3 degrees above normal and 17 degrees below the record high of 101 for July 24, set in 1901 and tied in 1934.
The low of 63 was 2 degrees above normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 48 for the date, set in 1957.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 2.90 inches, 0.39 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on July 24 was 2.35 inches in 1929.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 8.57 inches of rain, 0.74 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 25.41 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.75 inches above normal.