Damage widespread, 1 dead after record rainfall causes flash flooding in Dane County

The historic rainfall Monday in Madison caused area-wide flooding, including flooded basements. The Sewerage District said residents with flooded basements need to be careful:

Three shelters opening for flood victims

Three shelters have opened for victims of the flooding across western Dane County.

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have opened shelters at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains, Mazomanie Elementary School and West High School in Madison.

Meals will be served at the shelters.

Dane County Emergency Management said private property owners with flood damage should call 211 for help, and businesses with damage should contact their local government to document the losses if they intend to apply for disaster assistance.