Customers without power down to 415, MGE says

Madison Gas and Electric said 415 customers still are without power as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday, following Monday’s powerful storm that initially left about 25,000 without power.

More powerful storms moved through the Madison area Wednesday night, knocking out power to more customers and temporarily halting MGE’s restoration efforts, but work resumed after the storms moved out, MGE spokesperson Kaya Freiman said in a statement.

There are about 100 incidents remaining, down from more than 280 on Monday, Freiman said.

More mutual assistance crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota will be arriving Thursday to help address the remaining outages, Freiman said.

MGE has resumed offering estimated restoration times for outages impacting more than one customer. Single-customer outages currently have an estimated restoration time of 12 a.m. on June 17, though actual restoration for individual incidents will vary.

MGE customers can check the company’s outage map and outage information page for updates.

On Wednesday, Freiman said MGE has not seen damage this significant for more than 30 years and the number of separate incidents is “extremely rare” for the company.

“The biggest challenges continue to be the high volume of downed lines, the large number of separate outage incidents and additional new outages that are the result of weakened trees and branches falling on power lines,” she said.

