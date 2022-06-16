Customers without power down to 415, MGE says

There are about 100 incidents remaining, down from more than 280 on Monday, Freiman said.
More mutual assistance crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota will be arriving Thursday to help address the remaining outages, Freiman said.
MGE has resumed offering estimated restoration times for outages impacting more than one customer. Single-customer outages currently have an estimated restoration time of 12 a.m. on June 17, though actual restoration for individual incidents will vary.
On Wednesday, Freiman said MGE has not seen damage this significant for more than 30 years and the number of separate incidents is “extremely rare” for the company.
“The biggest challenges continue to be the high volume of downed lines, the large number of separate outage incidents and additional new outages that are the result of weakened trees and branches falling on power lines,” she said.
After another steamy day with heat indices reaching around 100, severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening that could bring tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Crews worked through the overnight and were continuing to work Tuesday to clear downed trees and restore power after a storm packing 70 mph winds hit the Madison area Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, a storm knocked a large tree across East Johnson Street just east of North Ingersoll Street. The tree downed power lines and forced drivers to turn around on the one-way street to avoid the danger.