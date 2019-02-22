If Madison gets snow, freezing rain and sleet this weekend, as the forecast says, where will the water go?
City engineering crews are out in force Friday, trying to clear as many storm sewer inlets as possible, before the storm hits late Friday night and continues into late Saturday night.
Big storms the past several weeks have covered thousands of storm sewer inlets with snow, making it hard for melting snow and rain to drain from pavement.
There are almost 20,000 storm drains in the city, so the Engineering Department is asking residents to "adopt" a drain near their property and keep it clear of snow so the anticipated heavy flow of melted snow and rain can get off streets.
"Madison has faced a lot of weather-related challenges lately, and our residents have been incredible," said Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.
"With more bad weather forecast for this weekend, we're asking for another push to help keep inlets clear to try to avoid flooding and further damage to property," Soglin said.
Rainfall estimates from the National Weather Service show Madison could get an inch of rain during the storm, so the total precipitation picture could add plenty of water to get rid of, especially since the high temperature on Saturday could reach 40, hurrying the meltdown of snow and whatever freezing rain and ice we get.
The storm hitting Wisconsin Saturday will produce mostly rain in the southeast part of the state, a mix of rain, sleet and snow from the southwest to the northeast, including Madison, and heavy snow to the northwest.
Strong winds on Sunday will bring frigid temperatures to the region.
Heavy snow is forecast for north-central and far northeast Wisconsin, with up to 15 inches of snow possible in the regions from Saturday night into Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Friday night: An 80 percent chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 4 a.m., then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then freezing rain after 5 a.m., low around 23. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch, little or no snow and sleet accumulation.
- Saturday: A 100 percent chance of freezing rain before 9 a.m., then rain, high near 39. New ice accumulation of around 0.1 inch.
- Saturday night: A 100 percent chance of rain before 3 a.m., then rain and snow, low around 29. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon, temperature falling to around 23 by 5 p.m. Winds gusting up to 40 mph.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 3. Winds gusting up to 40 mph.
- Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 14.
- Monday night: A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 2.
- Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow, high near 21.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow, low around 12.
- Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 25.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 2.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 22.