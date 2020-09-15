Couple of warm days, then cooler as southern Wisconsin keeps drying out

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a couple of warm days with highs in the upper 70s, before falling back to the 60s through the weekend, according to forecasters.

And after days of rain last week, the area will continue drying out with no chances for precipitation through Monday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.

After an overnight low around 58, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds around 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, sunny Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 63, 62, 62, 69 and 73, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 48, 43, 43, 45 and 50.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts dry weather until there’s a chance for an isolated shower Monday, with highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday near 77, 78, 65, 60, 63, 66 and 70, and overnight lows around 60, 53, 46, 46, 48 and 51.