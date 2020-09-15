 Skip to main content
Couple of warm days, then cooler as southern Wisconsin keeps drying out

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a couple of warm days with highs in the upper 70s, before falling back to the 60s through the weekend, according to forecasters.

And after days of rain last week, the area will continue drying out with no chances for precipitation through Monday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.

After an overnight low around 58, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds around 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, sunny Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 63, 62, 62, 69 and 73, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 48, 43, 43, 45 and 50.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts dry weather until there’s a chance for an isolated shower Monday, with highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday near 77, 78, 65, 60, 63, 66 and 70, and overnight lows around 60, 53, 46, 46, 48 and 51.

Monday’s high in Madison was 71 at 4:40 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 96 for Sept. 14, set in 1939.

Monday’s low in Madison was 49 at 5:30 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 32 for Sept. 14, set in 1963.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.08 inches, 1.54 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.23 inches, 5.87 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 14 is 2.63 inches in 1914.

