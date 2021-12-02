Cooling, but not cold for southern Wisconsin after abnormal warmth

Next 12 Hours
After an abnormally warm start to December, southern Wisconsin will see cooler — but not cold — weather, with highs dropping from the 50s Thursday to the 40s Friday to the 30s Saturday, according to forecasters.
On Thursday, gusty west winds will turn out of the northwest as a cold front drops south, with light precipitation chances overnight into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Along with temperatures closer to normal, there are a few chances for wintry precipitation late in the weekend and next week, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 51 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph. That follows a high of 50 to start December on Wednesday.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for rain and snow between 1 and 3 a.m., then rain as the low falls to around 35.
The 30% chance for rain continues to 9 a.m. Friday, with cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, a high near 45 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow Saturday night; a 40% chance for rain and snow before 7 a.m., then rain on Sunday; and a 50% chance for snow Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy, Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 37, 43, 30, 30 and 31, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 28, 29, 30, 17 and 20.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light rain/snow mix late Thursday night into Friday morning, a light rain-mix possible Sunday, light snow possible Sunday night, and snow possible Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 50, 47, 37, 42, 32, 29 and 30, and overnight lows around 33, 27, 30, 25, 20 and 22.
Madison ended November with an average high of 46, 1.2 degrees above normal; and average low of 26.9, 1.8 below normal; 0.36 inches of precipitation, 1.86 inches below normal; and 0.6 inches of snow, 2.4 inches below normal.
Madison ended meteorological fall with an average temperature of 52.2, 2.7 degrees above normal, with a high of 88 on Sept. 19 and a low of 13 on Nov. 26. The meteorological fall precipitation total of 4.54 inches was 3.88 inches below normal, and the snow total of 0.6 inches was 3.5 inches below normal.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 50 at 1:40 p.m., 13 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 1, set in 1970.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 29 at 12:49 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 40 degrees above the record low of 11 below for Dec. 1, set in 1893.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.07 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.13 inches of precipitation, 14.44 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 1 is 1.73 inches, set in 1985.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at zero, 0.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 3.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 1 is 12.1 inches, set in 1985.
