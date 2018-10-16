NWS 10-16-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

It should be cooler but still sunny on Wednesday in Madison, with sun in the forecast every day into next week.

There could be a few showers on Friday, mainly earlier in the day, and again on Saturday afternoon, but sun will be the dominant weather feature, according to the National Weather Service.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 35.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, high near 47.
  • Wednesday night: Clear, low around 32.
  • Thursday: Sunny, high near 54.
  • Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 41.
  • Friday: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., partly sunny, high near 55.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 41.
  • Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 50.
  • Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 32.
  • Sunday: Sunny, high near 46.
  • Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 36.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 52.

