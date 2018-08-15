A cooler Wednesday across south-central Wisconsin could include showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
The area also could see showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, and again next Monday and Tuesday, but no severe weather is expected, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 50 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 76 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Overnight there’s a 20 percent chance for showers and storms before 9 p.m., with patchy fog after 2 a.m., and a low around 64 under mostly cloudy skies.
The chance for showers and storms is 40 percent Thursday, and 20 percent Thursday night and Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 78 on Thursday, a low around 64 Thursday night, and partly sunny skies and a high near 80 on Friday.
The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather through the weekend, with chances for showers and storms returning at 60 percent Monday, 40 percent Monday night, and 20 percent Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny on Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 79, 80, 75 and 74, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 62, 62, 63 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a few scattered showers and thundershowers on Wednesday, mainly in the late morning and afternoon, and again on Thursday, a possible isolated shower to the south on Friday, a nice weekend, and scattered showers and Monday and Monday night.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, cloudy early then increasing sunshine on Tuesday, and mostly sunny next Wednesday, with highs near 82, 81, 83, 83, 83, 78, 78 and 79, and overnight lows around 65, 64, 62, 61, 63, 62, 57 and 56.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 86 at 1:39 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 9 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 14, set in 1988.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 61 at 5:19 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 14, set in 1964.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.64 inches, 0.31 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 10.43 inches, 0.24 inches below normal. The 2018 total stayed at 27.27 inches, 4.77 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 14 is 2.09 inches in 1981.