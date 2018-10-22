Enjoy the mild Monday afternoon in Madison, for it soon will be chilly.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 40s to 50 the rest of the week, with chances for rain during the weekend.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Clear, low around 35.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 50.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 31.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 48.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 31.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 48.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., low around 38.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m., high near 49.
- Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., low around 40.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 50.
- Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, low around 40.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 50.