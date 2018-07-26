Swimmers at the all-city meet starting Thursday might be shivering but the rest of us will most likely enjoy high temperatures in the 70s, from now through the rest of the week.
Forecasters are calling for below normal readings both day and night in the Madison area, after a cold front came through Wednesday night.
Normal readings are highs of 81 and lows of 61.
The front didn't bring any precipitation to Madison but some parts to the north got up to three inches of rain.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the sunny start on Thursday will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with a chance for a stray shower and a high of 74.
The National Weather Service said we should see mostly sunny skies and highs near 75 on Friday and 77 on Saturday.
There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday with a high of 766, then a better chance for rain on Monday with a high of 78.
Tuesday and Wednesday should be good with highs around 80, mostly sunny skies and a small chance for rain each day.
Borremans is forecasting 75 and sunny next Thursday.
Wednesday's high of 84 was 3 degrees above normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 98 for July 25, set in 1934 and tied in 2012.
The low of 59 was 2 degrees below normal and 9 degrees above the record low of 50 for the date, set in 1962 and tied in 1991.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 2.90 inches, 0.53 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on July 25 was 2.67 inches in 1985.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 25.41 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.61 inches above normal.