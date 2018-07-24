After one more day of temperatures in the 80s, Madison will see a significant drop-off in warm weather starting Thursday.
The National Weather Service said highs will be about 10 degrees cooler the rest of the week compared to the beginning of the week.
There are a couple of rain chances yet this week, on Wednesday night and Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Clear, low around 61.
- Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high near 82.
- Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 73.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 55.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 57.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 75.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 58.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 59.
- Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 77.