South-central Wisconsin will see cool weather through the weekend, with highs falling from the 70s to the high 60s, before rebounding back above 80 on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Thunderstorm chances return Monday afternoon and continue into Thursday, with the best chance for storms Monday night, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 74 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the north in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 55, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 72 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 54, Sunday features a 30 percent chance for showers, mainly after 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 67 and southeast winds around 5 mph.
The chances for showers and storms are 20 percent Sunday night, 30 percent Monday, 40 percent Monday night, 20 percent Tuesday, 30 percent Tuesday night, 20 percent Wednesday, 30 percent Wednesday night, and 20 percent Thursday, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 72, 82, 78 and 73, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 55, 63, 64 and 58.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 73 at 3:11 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 93 for Sept. 5, set in 1922 and 1954.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 48 at 5:08 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 12 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 5, set in 1962.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.35 inches, 0.22 inches below normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.94 inches, 4.55 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 5 is 1.57 inches in 1947.