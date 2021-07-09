Cool weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin, warmer next week

Highs won’t get out of the 70s and there will be chances for showers and/or thunderstorms for southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 4 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 74 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers, mainly before 2 a.m., as he low falls to around 58.

Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 76 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The chance for showers and/or storms continues at 40% Saturday night through Sunday night, with a high Sunday near 74 under mostly cloudy skies, and northeast winds around 15 mph, sandwiched by lows around 62 and 63.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or storms are 50% Monday, 30% Monday night and Tuesday, 20% Tuesday night, 50% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, and 50% Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 78, 81, 83 and 82, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 65, 68 and 68.