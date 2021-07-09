Cool weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin, warmer next week

Next 12 Hours
Highs won’t get out of the 70s and there will be chances for showers and/or thunderstorms for southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 4 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 74 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers, mainly before 2 a.m., as he low falls to around 58.
Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 76 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The chance for showers and/or storms continues at 40% Saturday night through Sunday night, with a high Sunday near 74 under mostly cloudy skies, and northeast winds around 15 mph, sandwiched by lows around 62 and 63.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or storms are 50% Monday, 30% Monday night and Tuesday, 20% Tuesday night, 50% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, and 50% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 78, 81, 83 and 82, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 65, 68 and 68.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers on Friday, mainly southwest of Madison; a few showers possible Friday night, mainly south of Madison; a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, especially south of Madison; a chance for showers Monday; a late day storm possible on Tuesday; late day storms possible Wednesday; storms possible Wednesday night; and a chance for showers and storms Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 76, 78, 73, 76, 82, 84 and 80, and overnight lows around 60, 63, 62, 62, 65 and 65.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 69 at 5:25 p.m., 13 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 8, set in 1936.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 57 at 4:52 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 43 for July 8, set in 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s July total at 0.25 inches, 0.99 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 4.85 inches, 1.67 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 12.03 inches, 7.62 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 8 is 2.6 inches in 1949.