Sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s are on tap for Madison this week, with just a few slight chances for showers at the end of the week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high near 44 on Monday under partly sunny skies, with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
There were a few light snow showers in Madison overnight, but the snow was gone by daybreak. Ashland still had light snow falling as of 7 a.m., but no big storms are anticipated.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we'll see an uptick in the temperature on Tuesday, with party sunny skies, a high of 53 and winds still gusting up to 25 mph.
Wednesday is expected to be colder with sun and a high of 46, then Thursday should be sunny with a high in the mid-50's.
The Weather Service said there's a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. on Friday with a high near 56.
Borremans is looking at partly sunny skies and a high of 51 on Saturday with a chance for a few lights showers in the afternoon, then mostly sunny and 44 on Sunday.
Things won't change much next Monday, with mostly to partly sunny skies and a high near 54.
Sunday's high of 51 was 9 degrees below normal and 31 degrees below the record high of 82 for Oct. 14, set in 1947.
The low of 34 was 5 degrees below normal and 12 degrees above the record low of 22 for the date, set in 1979.
Precipitation (rain and melted snow) totaled 0.04 inches at the airport on Sunday, bringing the October total up to 4.81 inches, 3.73 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 14 was 1.74 inches in 2012.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.27 inches of precipitation, 6.06 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.30 inches of precipitation, 17.27 inches above normal.