Cool start to fall in southern Wisconsin; rain returns Friday

Thursday is the first day of autumn and it will certainly be feeling like it across southern Wisconsin. High temperatures will just reach the low 60s today. Normal high temperatures for the fall equinox are in the low 70s. To make it feel even cooler, it will also be a breezy day with wind gusts reaching around 20 mph. Mostly sunny skies today with no chance of rain.

Dry conditions will continue Thursday night. Mostly clear skies early, but becoming partly cloudy late. Get ready for a chilly night. While temperatures will probably only drop into the upper 40s for places like Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, many across southern Wisconsin will see low temperatures in the low 40s. Not much wind though, so no wind chill factor to worry about. An average low in the upper 40s is normal for the start of fall.

While the morning hours Friday will be dry, isolated showers will return in the afternoon. Right now, it appears more will stay dry than see rain, but the chance will increase for Friday night. While best chance of rain appears to be after midnight, rain is a possibility for Friday evening plans. High temperatures will still be in the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon with a light breeze. Lows Friday night will reach the low 50s.