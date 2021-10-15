Cool, showery Friday, much nicer weather to follow for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a cool and showery Friday, much nicer weather will follow for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and a strong warming trend, according to forecasters.
All of the central U.S. will see a major cooldown and then a temperature rebound, AccuWeather said.
On Friday in Madison, there’s a 40% chance for showers, mainly before 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 59 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, turning out of the west in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 40, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 58 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 40, Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 65 and west winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 20% Wednesday through Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 69, 69, 67 and 59, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 43, 49, 50 and 48.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated, spotty showers Friday, possible isolated showers Wednesday, rain possible Wednesday night, and a few showers possible Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 59, 58, 65, 68, 70, 67 and 57, and overnight lows around 40, 39, 42, 48, 50 and 50.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 67 at 4:09 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 82 for Oct. 14, set in 1947.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 45 at 11:59 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 22 for Oct. 14, set in 1979.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.27 inches, 0.03 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.61 inches, 1.12 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 20.2 inches, 11.61 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 14 is 1.74 inches in 2012.