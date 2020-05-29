Cool, mostly sunny weekend ahead for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a mostly sunny but cool weekend, with warmer weather next week accompanied by a return of chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

On Friday in Madison, look for sunny skies with increasing clouds, a high near 67 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 48, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 69 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 45, Sunday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 69 and winds developing out of the southwest around 5 mph.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or storms return at 40% on Monday, 30% Monday night, 30% Tuesday night and Wednesday, 40% Wednesday night, and 30% Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 69, 84, 85 and 80, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 50, 61, 65 and 63.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a cool and quiet weekend, possible isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, a few storms possible Tuesday night, and isolated showers possible Wednesday and Thursday.