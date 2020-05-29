Cool, mostly sunny weekend ahead for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a mostly sunny but cool weekend, with warmer weather next week accompanied by a return of chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
On Friday in Madison, look for sunny skies with increasing clouds, a high near 67 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 48, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 69 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 45, Sunday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 69 and winds developing out of the southwest around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or storms return at 40% on Monday, 30% Monday night, 30% Tuesday night and Wednesday, 40% Wednesday night, and 30% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 69, 84, 85 and 80, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 50, 61, 65 and 63.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a cool and quiet weekend, possible isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, a few storms possible Tuesday night, and isolated showers possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs Friday through Thursday should be near 67, 68, 71, 73, 84, 82 and 78, and overnight lows around 48, 44, 50, 60, 64 and 57.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 73 at 3:35 a.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 93 for May 28, set in 2018.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 59 at 7:11 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 25 degrees above the record low of 34 for May 28, set in 1949 and 1965.
Officially, 1.43 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 5.42 inches, 2.26 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 10.93 inches, 2.17 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 13.61 inches, 2.17 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 28 is 1.86 inches in 1927.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s May total stayed at a trace, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 28 is a trace in 1947.
