A cold front that came through the Madison area on Thursday is bringing cooler weather for the weekend, and a slight chance for a rain and snow mix Friday night.

The National Weather Service said Friday's high temperature should reach 50, 9 degrees colder than the high of 59 on Thursday but only 1 degree above the normal high of 49.

Highs will drop to the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday, giving us a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the overnight hours.

Clouds should clear on Saturday and skies should stay cloud-free into Monday.

The Weather Service gives a 30 percent chance of rain and snow on Monday with a high of 48, and a 20 percent chance of rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, with skies clearing later in the day, heading to a high of 53.

We could see slight chances of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the high on Wednesday topping out at 53.

Better chances for rain come Wednesday night and Thursday, with the high reaching 51 on Thursday.

Thursday's high in Madison was 59, 10 degrees above normal and 17 degrees below the record high of 76 for March 28, set in 1910 and tied in 1946 and 1986.

The low of 39 was 10 degrees above normal and 37 degrees above the record low of 2 for the date, set in 1887 and tied in 1923.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

One-hundredth of an inch of precipitation (rain plus snow turned liquid) fell at the airport, bringing the March and meteorological spring (March through May) totals up to 0.92 inches, 1.00 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 28 was 0.90 inches in 1977.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.42 inches of precipitation, 1.82 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 3.7 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 6.7 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on March 28 was 10.4 inches in 1931.