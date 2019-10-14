{{featured_button_text}}
Madison skyline

A mostly sunny week is in the forecast for Madison and the surrounding area.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

After a frost advisory Monday morning, temperatures aren't expected to warm up much this week in southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday in Dane County. After that, a sunny day is in the forecast with a high temperature of near 50 degrees, which is below the average of 60 at this time of year.

According to the weather service:

Temperatures will stay cool throughout the week until they get back to normal by Friday.

There is a chance for rain on Tuesday, but otherwise a mostly dry, cool week is on tap.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Monday: A frost advisory until 9 a.m. Sunny, high reaching near 50 in the afternoon.
  • Monday night: Partly cloudy, low of about 37.
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms after 4 a.m., high temperature near 56.
  • Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low of about 41.
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 47.
  • Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight, low around 35.
  • Thursday: Sunny, high near 53.
  • Thursday night: Mostly clear, low of about 40.
  • Friday: Partly sunny, high near 59.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, low around 51.
  • Saturday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers, high near 62.

