After a frost advisory Monday morning, temperatures aren't expected to warm up much this week in southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday in Dane County. After that, a sunny day is in the forecast with a high temperature of near 50 degrees, which is below the average of 60 at this time of year.
According to the weather service:
Temperatures will stay cool throughout the week until they get back to normal by Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
There is a chance for rain on Tuesday, but otherwise a mostly dry, cool week is on tap.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday: A frost advisory until 9 a.m. Sunny, high reaching near 50 in the afternoon.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low of about 37.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms after 4 a.m., high temperature near 56.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low of about 41.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 47.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight, low around 35.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 53.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low of about 40.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 59.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, low around 51.
- Saturday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers, high near 62.