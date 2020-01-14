Confidence increasing for substantial storm system hitting Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday, forecasters say

"At this time, we expect many of the major metro areas of the Midwest to face messy commutes both Friday morning and evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

A corridor from eastern Nebraska through portions of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and southern Michigan could see icy conditions, AccuWeather said, adding that the corridor of heaviest snow and ice may shift to the north and west or south and east as forecasts for the track of the storm firm up.

An active pattern weather this week also will produce a little freezing drizzle for south-central Wisconsin Tuesday morning, and likely deliver light snow that could accumulate to 1 to 2 inches Wednesday morning for areas along and north of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to Port Washington. There also is a chance for light freezing rain, the Weather Service said

Madison could see under half an inch of snow and under a tenth of an inch of ice.

La Crosse could see 1 to 2 inches, Eau Claire 1 to 3 inches, Green Bay around 2 inches, and Racine less than half an inch.

27 Storm Track’s Tsaparis forecasts a light mix Tuesday morning, a light wintry mix and snow to the north portion of the Madison area with minor accumulations.