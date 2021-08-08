'Complete devastation': Severe tornado destroys 6 homes, 10 other buildings in Grant County

"I mean I’ve been in high winds, but nothing like this. Nothing even remotely close. I mean, there’s trees down all over town."

Connely, owner of Boscobel Bowl and Banquet, was at his bowling alley and banquet hall when he saw the storm start rolling through. About 40 bowlers, staff and those preparing for an event were inside with him.

"The wind started picking up, and I was by the north doors," Connely said. "It took everything in my strength to pull that door shut to lock it and get everybody back in the hallway."

They huddled inside the building as the tornado passed. The hood vents to Connely's kitchen blew off, and at least 12 cars in the parking lot had their windows blown out, Connely said.

No injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter, Braun said. Volunteers were helping clean up the area Sunday afternoon.

"As soon as the sun came up, there were volunteers here to help cleanup debris," Braun said.

Hunt, who runs his own tree business, put his phone number out on social media for anyone to call him who needed help moving trees out of their yards, off of their cars or off of their homes. On one man's property, he said there was a total of 155 trees down.