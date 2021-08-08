'Complete devastation': Severe tornado destroys 6 homes, 10 other buildings in Grant County

Next 12 Hours
A tornado with winds up to 150 mph that tore through Grant County Saturday destroyed six homes and 11 other structures but did not injure anyone, according to authorities.
The National Weather Service rated the tornado EF3 out of EF5, meaning it was a "severe" tornado. Only two more categories of tornadoes are more serious: extreme and catastrophic.
"It was complete devastation," resident Martin Hunt said.
The tornado touched down near the Boscobel city limits at 4:29 p.m. and traveled southeast roughly 9.7 miles before dissipating around 4:50 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. Its maximum width was 3,000 feet.
The tornado took down trees, damaged dozens of buildings and cut off the power to most of the city, said Steve Braun, director of Grant County Emergency Management. Boscobel's power was restored "pretty quickly" Saturday night, but some rural homes on the outside of town were still with power Sunday evening, Braun said.
In addition to those destroyed, five homes sustained major damage and 10 were left with minor to moderate damage. Ten outbuildings — including barns, sheds and silos — sustained major damage, and two were with minor damage, according to emergency management.
"I’ve never been through a tornado," local business owner Will Connely said.
"I mean I’ve been in high winds, but nothing like this. Nothing even remotely close. I mean, there’s trees down all over town."
Connely, owner of Boscobel Bowl and Banquet, was at his bowling alley and banquet hall when he saw the storm start rolling through. About 40 bowlers, staff and those preparing for an event were inside with him.
"The wind started picking up, and I was by the north doors," Connely said. "It took everything in my strength to pull that door shut to lock it and get everybody back in the hallway."
They huddled inside the building as the tornado passed. The hood vents to Connely's kitchen blew off, and at least 12 cars in the parking lot had their windows blown out, Connely said.
No injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter, Braun said. Volunteers were helping clean up the area Sunday afternoon.
"As soon as the sun came up, there were volunteers here to help cleanup debris," Braun said.
Hunt, who runs his own tree business, put his phone number out on social media for anyone to call him who needed help moving trees out of their yards, off of their cars or off of their homes. On one man's property, he said there was a total of 155 trees down.
Hunt is putting his business on hold this week, and instead plans to help the residents of Boscobel and those just outside of town.
"I’m sure I’m going to be working in Boscobel the entire week," he said. "This is in my hometown. I want to be able to help these people out."