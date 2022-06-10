 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin

Wisconsin lightning

A few showers out there early this morning, but the better chance of rain is expected Friday afternoon, particularly across southern Wisconsin. Scattered showers and storms will hold temperatures in the low 70s here, while less rain to the north will allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s across northern Wisconsin.

Only a few showers are expected for Friday evening, but rain will pick up again late tonight, particularly across the northern part of the state. Unlike today, the better chance of rain for Saturday will be across northern Wisconsin where fewer gaps in the activity are expected. High temperatures will mainly be in the low 70s across the state. While storms will be around, no severe storms are expected.

Scattered activity will still be around Saturday night, especially during the evening hours. While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, Sunday is definitely looking like the drier day compared to Saturday. Not everyone will see rain and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.

While dodging showers and storms this weekend, give the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast a listen! It's a fun topic this week as we dive into the Bible to find the stories where weather played a key role.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Friday's Forecast

Southern Wisconsin

  • Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon
  • Mostly cloudy
  • High temperature: 73

Northern Wisconsin

  • Isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon
  • Partly cloudy
  • High temperature: 79

Friday Night's Forecast

Southern Wisconsin

  • Few showers early
  • Partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 57

Northern Wisconsin

  • Scattered showers, especially late
  • Mostly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 58

Saturday's Forecast

Southern Wisconsin

  • Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon
  • Mostly cloudy
  • High temperature: 72

Northern Wisconsin

  • Showers and storms likely
  • Cloudy skies
  • High temperature: 72

Saturday Night's Forecast

Southern Wisconsin

  • Scattered showers and storms, especially early
  • Mostly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 61

Northern Wisconsin

  • Scattered showers and storms, especially early
  • Mostly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 57

Sunday's Forecast

Southern Wisconsin

  • Isolated showers and storms
  • Partly cloudy
  • High temperature: 75

Northern Wisconsin

  • Isolated showers and storms
  • Partly cloudy
  • High temperature: 78

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

