Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin

A few showers out there early this morning, but the better chance of rain is expected Friday afternoon, particularly across southern Wisconsin. Scattered showers and storms will hold temperatures in the low 70s here, while less rain to the north will allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s across northern Wisconsin.
Only a few showers are expected for Friday evening, but rain will pick up again late tonight, particularly across the northern part of the state. Unlike today, the better chance of rain for Saturday will be across northern Wisconsin where fewer gaps in the activity are expected. High temperatures will mainly be in the low 70s across the state. While storms will be around, no severe storms are expected.
Scattered activity will still be around Saturday night, especially during the evening hours. While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, Sunday is definitely looking like the drier day compared to Saturday. Not everyone will see rain and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.
While dodging showers and storms this weekend, give the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast a listen! It's a fun topic this week as we dive into the Bible to find the stories where weather played a key role.
Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon
Mostly cloudy
High temperature: 73
Northern Wisconsin
Isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon
Partly cloudy
High temperature: 79
Friday Night's Forecast
Southern Wisconsin
Few showers early
Partly cloudy
Low temperature: 57
Northern Wisconsin
Scattered showers, especially late
Mostly cloudy
Low temperature: 58
Saturday's Forecast
Southern Wisconsin
Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon
Mostly cloudy
High temperature: 72
Northern Wisconsin
Showers and storms likely
Cloudy skies
High temperature: 72
Saturday Night's Forecast
Southern Wisconsin
Scattered showers and storms, especially early
Mostly cloudy
Low temperature: 61
Northern Wisconsin
Scattered showers and storms, especially early
Mostly cloudy
Low temperature: 57
Sunday's Forecast
Southern Wisconsin
Isolated showers and storms
Partly cloudy
High temperature: 75
Northern Wisconsin
Isolated showers and storms
Partly cloudy
High temperature: 78
The states most dependent on coal for electricity
States Most Dependent on Coal for Electricity
US dependence on coal is plummeting with the rise of renewables
West Virginia is most dependent on coal for electricity
15. Arkansas
14. Kansas
13. Colorado
12. Montana
11. Ohio
10. New Mexico
9. Wisconsin
8. Nebraska
7. Indiana
6. North Dakota
5. Utah
4. Kentucky
3. Missouri
2. Wyoming
1. West Virginia
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.