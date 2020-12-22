Coldest air of season on way for Christmas Eve and Christmas for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen cold like it will see for Christmas Eve and Christmas since last winter, according to forecasters.

A cold front moving through Wednesday night is expected to bring temperatures in the single digits to teens with wind chills below zero Thursday morning, highs in the teens with wind chills remaining at or below zero Thursday, wind chills of 10 to 15 below Thursday night into Friday morning, and highs in the teens with wind chills in the single digits Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Rebecca Hansen said.

That will be a stark contrast to a year ago, when it was 49 on Christmas Eve and 55 on Christmas, which was just a degree shy of the record high of 56 set in 1982.

As the colder air moves in, there could be a brief change over from rain to snow Wednesday with some minor accumulations mainly north and west of Madison, and flash freezing may occur as temperatures drop freezing and slickening wet roads, Hansen said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 37 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, turning out of the south in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.