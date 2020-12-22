Coldest air of season on way for Christmas Eve and Christmas for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen cold like it will see for Christmas Eve and Christmas since last winter, according to forecasters.
A cold front moving through Wednesday night is expected to bring temperatures in the single digits to teens with wind chills below zero Thursday morning, highs in the teens with wind chills remaining at or below zero Thursday, wind chills of 10 to 15 below Thursday night into Friday morning, and highs in the teens with wind chills in the single digits Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Rebecca Hansen said.
That will be a stark contrast to a year ago, when it was 49 on Christmas Eve and 55 on Christmas, which was just a degree shy of the record high of 56 set in 1982.
As the colder air moves in, there could be a brief change over from rain to snow Wednesday with some minor accumulations mainly north and west of Madison, and flash freezing may occur as temperatures drop freezing and slickening wet roads, Hansen said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 37 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, turning out of the south in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance for rain after 5 a.m. with a low around 33 overnight, followed by a 50% chance for rain before 5 p.m., then rain and snow on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 45 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the low will fall to around 10, with west winds around 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, and wind chill values between zero and 10.
Thursday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 13 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph.
Through Monday, the Weather Service forecasts mostly quiet weather with just a 20% chance for snow on Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 18, 30, 32 and 25, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 2, 12, 21 and 18.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light rain/mix and falling afternoon temperatures Wednesday, possible light snow Wednesday night, and then quiet weather.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 37, 44, 13, 20, 33, 33, 26 and 26, and overnight lows around 32, 9, 3, 13, 20, 19 and 15.
Monday’s high in Madison was 40 at 2:45 p.m., 12 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 58 for Dec. 21, set in 1877.
Monday’s low in Madison was 29 at 2:40 a.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 51 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Dec. 21, set in 1872.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.53 inches, 0.76 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.32 inches of precipitation, 4.29 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 21 is 0.85 inches, set in 1887.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at 6.4 inches, 2.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 4.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 21 is 10 inches, set in 1887.
Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.
