Coldest air of season has Wisconsin in deep freeze, but improving conditions ahead

The coldest air of the season has Wisconsin in a deep freeze with temperatures well below zero early Friday, but a warmer weekend is ahead and the rest of February is looking good, according to forecasters.

Lows across most of the state tumbled to double digits below zero, other than southeastern Wisconsin, where lows were in the single digits below zero, the National Weather Service said.

Madison hit 12 below at 4 a.m., just a degree warmer than the record of 13 below for Feb. 14 set in 1951, while wind chill values general ranged from 15 below to 25 below in southern Wisconsin, with a wind chill advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

This was the first time since last winter that Madison has been below zero: the monthly lows recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport have been 4 on Nov. 12, 1 on Dec. 18, and zero on Jan. 19 — a sharp contrast to last winter’s polar vortex-influenced record-setting cold stretches.

And it was much worse in areas to the north and west, with a wind chill warning in effect for northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota and wind chill values plunging to more than 40 below, the Associated Press reported.